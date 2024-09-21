Sean Diddy Combs’ arrest: Megyn Kelly slams Justin Bieber, Usher, Ashton for staying silent

Megyn Kelly is waiting for high-profile stars to speak up after Sean Diddy Combs arrest

Megyn Kelly has recently slammed Justin Bieber, Usher and Ashton Kutcher for not speaking up after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest.

Speaking on her latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show podcast, the journalist asked why Ashton, Usher and Justin reportedly failed to make a public statement over Sean’s alleged crimes.

The rapper was arrested in New York on September 16. He was later charged with three counts including racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“Justin Bieber… they're not alleging his name in any of this, but Justin was very young when he came into Diddy’s circle,” recalled Megyn.

She further said, “There's no question, he had a lot of exposure to this guy, and I think he should say something.”

Meanwhile, the journalist also looked into Justin whether he had been a “victim” of Sean.

Megyn explained, “It's very hard to go out and say this has happened to you, but if he was a victim, God forbid, I encourage him to do it.”

“You need someone strong like that to break the dam,” she remarked.

Megyn further said, “If you actually had an Usher, a Bieber, or someone like an Ashton Kutcher — I don't think he was an abuse victim, but he was good friends with Diddy for a long time — come out and say what they know, it would show leadership.”

“And it would give the others who are on this list permission and the security of not being the only one that has to worry about retribution,” she added.