Sebastian Stan makes 'fearless' confession about Leighton Meester romance

Sebastian Stan gets candid about his 'first' love on 'Gossip Girl'

Sebastian Stan is making a romantic confession about his major love interest during his time on Gossip Girl.

During an exclusive interview with Variety on Thursday, September 19, the 42-year-old, who played Carter Baizen on the iconic series, confessed to developing feelings for co-star Leighton Meester at the time.

He told the outlet, “It was the first time I was in serious love with somebody.”

Despite declining to mention specific names, Stan started dating The Weekend Away star in 2008, just a year before they decided to go separate ways.

Stan expressed his love for Meester at a film premiere back in 2009 as he went on to admit, “I’m a really lucky guy. She’s the most interesting, sophisticated, talented, and an extremely funny person that I know. She’s really hilarious.”

In response to a question about her onscreen romance with Ed Westwick, who played Blair Waldorf’s love flame Chuck Bass in the series, he said, “It’s work and everyone shares the same mentality when it comes to that. But we all laugh about it. The good part is I get to go home with her.”

Stan also reflected on his time filming the hit series in New York alongside a bunch of talented artists.

He recalled, “Walking around the city, seeing these same buildings and streets — life seemed simpler.”

For the unversed, Leighton Meester tied the knot with her The Oranges co-star Adam Brody in 2014, after just one year of dating.