Elle King never wanted to ‘hurt’ father Rob Schneider

Elle King opened up on the aftermath of the statements she made about her estranged father Rob Schneider a month ago.
“I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral,” the 35-year-old country crooner told People on Thursday, in reference to the revelations she made about the actor, about him forgetting her birthdays and sending her back to a fat camp twice as a child.
“I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth. I was not trying to hurt him.” she added.
In the statements, Elle, born Tanner Elle Schneider, remembered her summers with the 60-year-old comedian after the end of his two-year marriage to her mother London King in 1990, while he stayed always busy on movie sets.
“I was a really, really heavy child. It's so awful. But like [fat camps were] where he sent me to,” King recounted on the Dumb Blonde podcast on August 12. “I went two summers in a row. I was 11 and 12.”
“I don't want to be associated with him. He's just not nice,” she said at the time.
