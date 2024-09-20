Elle King never wanted to ‘hurt’ father Rob Schneider

Elle King on 'hurting' Rob Schneider

Elle King opened up on the aftermath of the statements she made about her estranged father Rob Schneider a month ago.



“I never in a million years thought that that was going to go viral,” the 35-year-old country crooner told People on Thursday, in reference to the revelations she made about the actor, about him forgetting her birthdays and sending her back to a fat camp twice as a child.

“I was just speaking about my childhood and about my truth. I was not trying to hurt him.” she added.

In the statements, Elle, born Tanner Elle Schneider, remembered her summers with the 60-year-old comedian after the end of his two-year marriage to her mother London King in 1990, while he stayed always busy on movie sets.

“I was a really, really heavy child. It's so awful. But like [fat camps were] where he sent me to,” King recounted on the Dumb Blonde podcast on August 12. “I went two summers in a row. I was 11 and 12.”

“I don't want to be associated with him. He's just not nice,” she said at the time.