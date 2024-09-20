Jax Taylor’s ‘terrible husband’ amid co-parenting efforts: Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright on 'co-parenting' with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright got candid on efforts she and her estranged husband Jax Taylor are making to establish a “healthy co-parenting relationship” amid their divorce.



“He's a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband,” Cartwright told People while talking about how their co-parenting relationship is going to take time to become ideal.

“I'm not ever going to take Cruz away from him. We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy co-parenting relationship.”

"It's going to take some time,” the 35-year-old The Valley star said.

“Still, things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us.”

Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, whom she has been married to for five years, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and requested primary legal and physical custody of the former couple's son Cruz.

“This step has been a long time coming and something Brittany knew she had to do for the best interest of herself and her son in order to move forward and put a stop to this tumultuous cycle they've been living in,” a source told People of the divorce at the time.