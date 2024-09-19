Dave Grohl’s wife eyes tell-all book deal: Held marriage together for daughters amid cheating

Dave Grohl’s decade-long affair emerge after his bombshell baby admission.

Jordyn Blum, wife of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, has maintained a quiet public presence since her husband's shocking confession of fathering a child with another woman, shattering their 21-year marriage.

However, the former model and producer may be ready to break her silence, as sources reveal she's considering a multimillion-dollar offer for a tell-all book.



Blum is reportedly mulling over the deal from a subsidiary of Simon & Schuster, after feeling "humiliated" by Grohl’s admission.

Insiders suggest that the book could offer an intimate look at her decades-long relationship with the rock icon and how she has been "holding the marriage together" for the sake of their three daughters: Violet, Harper, and Ophelia.

“If she accepts, Jordyn has plenty to reveal about being married to a rock ’n’ roll legend for over two decades," a source told DailyMail.com, hinting at the personal struggles she’s endured behind the scenes.

Dave shattered his "nicest guy in rock" image earlier this month, admitting in an Instagram statement: "I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage.

I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness."

Just days after his shocking admission of fathering a child outside his marriage, rumors surfaced about his alleged 15-year affair with porn publisher Annaliese Nielsen.

Friends of Nielsen told DailyMail.com that the Foo Fighters frontman had been involved with her for over a decade.

According to insiders, Jordyn reportedly "turned a blind eye" to his behavior throughout their marriage.



However, the recent bombshells may push Blum to speak out. "Close friends believe she has ignored Dave’s indiscretions for a long time," one insider revealed.

"But now, with the world watching and his baby confession out in the open, she can no longer hide behind the façade of a perfect marriage."

Grohl’s admission has not only shattered their public image but has left Blum grappling with public humiliation, potentially bringing an end to years of silence.