Princess Anne's emotional question to Prince Harry after he missed Queen's funeral

On September 8, 2022, a heart-wrenching series of events unfolded for Prince Harry as he learned that he had missed the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of Sussex was in London with his wife, Meghan Markle, when then-Prince Charles informed them of the Queen's declining health.

However, royal author Robert Jobson reveals that Charles "banned" Meghan from accompanying Harry to Scotland.

Harry later learned from his father that "no wives" were permitted to travel to see the Queen, which left Princess Kate in London with their children.

Faced with the urgency of the situation, Harry opted to take a private jet, departing from Luton Airport on a charter flight scheduled to land in Scotland at 8 p.m.

Tragically, by the time Harry's plane touched down, the news of the Queen’s death had already broken, marking a profound moment of loss for him and the royal family.

In his memoir Spare, he recounts the emotional moment he learned of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

As his plane began to descend into Scotland, his phone lit up with a message from Meghan: "Call me when you get this."

A quick glance at the BBC website confirmed his worst fears — his grandmother had died, and his father was now King.

Upon arriving at Balmoral, Harry was greeted by his aunt, Princess Anne, who had been by the Queen’s side during her final days.

In a poignant moment, Anne asked Harry a heartbreaking question: "Do you want to see Granny?" Without hesitation, he replied, "Yes, I do."

This exchange captures the deep sense of loss felt by Harry and the royal family during a profoundly difficult time.