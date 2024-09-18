 
Wednesday September 18, 2024
Nicole Kidman recalls feeling 'surreal' in John Galliano's 1997 Oscar dress

Nicole Kidman's body image struggles began at age 14

By Web Desk
September 18, 2024
Nicole Kidman talked about her body image struggles and early insecurities recently.

In the Hulu documentary series In Vogue: The 90s, Kidman shares her struggles with self-doubt and body image issues.

The Oscar-winning actress recalls her youthful insecurities, saying, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you.'"

Kidman, 57, reflects on being teased as a tall, red-headed, fair-skinned girl.

"I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5'11 at the age of 14. I would get teased, and it wasn't kind."

Designer John Galliano asked Kidman to wear one of his designs to the 1997 Oscars.

She admits to initial doubts: "Can you believe it?"

Despite insecurities, Kidman wore Galliano's dress, feeling "surreal" at the star-studded event.

She concludes: "So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world."