Nicole Kidman recalls feeling 'surreal' in John Galliano's 1997 Oscar dress

Nicole Kidman talked about her body image struggles and early insecurities recently.

In the Hulu documentary series In Vogue: The 90s, Kidman shares her struggles with self-doubt and body image issues.

The Oscar-winning actress recalls her youthful insecurities, saying, "My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2" and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5'11 and completely sort of skinny and flat-chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you.'"

Kidman, 57, reflects on being teased as a tall, red-headed, fair-skinned girl.

"I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5'11 at the age of 14. I would get teased, and it wasn't kind."

Designer John Galliano asked Kidman to wear one of his designs to the 1997 Oscars.

She admits to initial doubts: "Can you believe it?"

Despite insecurities, Kidman wore Galliano's dress, feeling "surreal" at the star-studded event.

She concludes: "So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world."