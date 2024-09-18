Priyanka Chopra takes a trip down memory lane at Nick Jonas concert

Priyanka Chopra has recently attended her husband Nick Jonas's music concert and shared an unpleasant incident from the past.

On September 16, the globally known artist took to Instagram and shared a series of adorable family photos from the Jonas Brothers' musical night, which took place at the O2 arena centre in London.

Notably, the Quantico star recalled a wardrobe mishap incident which took place 24 years ago at the same location during her 2000 Miss World pageant.

The Baywatch star captioned the post, "I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then I’ll never forget my little 18-year-old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be."

"A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves," Chopra stated.

While concluding her post, the 42-year-old singer expressed gratitude for being back at this place.



Moreover, she added that watching her husband perform in front of her daughter is delightful and a memory to always cherish.



For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot back in 2018 and the couple shares a two-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Jonas.