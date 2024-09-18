Prince William issues personal statement after Prince Harry’s birthday wish

Prince William shared a personalised message following Kensington Palace’s official birthday message to Prince Harry on his 40th.

While the public message for William’s estranged brother, the first one in three years, raised hopes of a reconciliation between the warring siblings, eagle-eyed royal watchers noted that the wish posted on Waleses’ official account did not include the personalised “W & C” at the end.

Just days after the message, the Prince of Wales penned a note for former Aston Villa star Gary Shaw ahead of their Champions League away game against Young Boys in Bern on Tuesday evening.

“The last time @avfcofficial won the top European competition, it was the month before I was born. Let’s hope tonight is the first step towards another European adventure!” the statement read.

“My thoughts this evening are also with Villa legend Gary Shaw’s friends and family following his passing yesterday. #UTV,” the message stated and was signed off with a “W” at the end.

Prince William’s statement seemingly affirmed previous reports over his true feelings for Prince Harry, with whom he has not been on speaking terms since the past three years.

A source told Express.co.uk that despite the public recognition, William is going to keep Harry at “an arms-length, and a willingness to acknowledge him with a sense of distant respect.”

Moreover, an insider also told The Daily Beast that the Waleses’ message was sent out to “align” with the King Charles’s message.