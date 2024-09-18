David Handelman writer on 'One Tree Hill,' 'The West Wing' dies at 63

David Handelman died at 63 on August 15

David Handelman, a TV writer notable for his work on the Aaron Sorkin series, has passed away at the age of 63.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the print journalist turned TV writer died on August 15 at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Producer David Van Taylor revealed to the outlet that complications of Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer, led to Handelman’s death.

In addition to the four Sorkin's series Sports Night, The Newsroom, The West Wing, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Handelman also worked for the CBS series Love Monkey in 2006. He penned season six of the CW’s One Tree Hill, which aired from 2008 to 2009.

The late TV writer also penned season two of ABC’s Nashville, which aired from 2013 to 2014, and he is also credited for his work in season three of DirecTV’s Rogue (2015).

Most recently, he was a staff producer and writer for almost a decade on CNN’s Smerconish, which paid tribute to him on the air following his death.

Handelman is survived by his wife, Syd Sidner; their daughters, Helen and Nancy; and his brothers, Dan and Matt.