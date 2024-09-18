Nicole Kidman reflects on body image insecurities back in 90s

Nicole Kidman on body image insecurities

Nicole Kidman wasn’t always the confident superstar she now is.



The Oscar winner shed some light on the insecurities she had about her body in the new Hulu documentary series, In Vogue: The 90s, which premiered on Sept. 13.

The third episode features designer John Galliano talking about planning to send his next hit in the fashion industry after Princess Diana’s 1996 Met Gala look, and he chose Kidman for it, who, despite of not being sure of how her body looks, wore a Galliano design, which he designed for her at the 1997 Oscars.

“Can you believe it?” Kidman rhetorically asked while sharing the thoughts she had on her mind when Galliano approached her.

“My whole life, I wanted to be 5’2” and curvaceous and suddenly, being 5’11 and completely sort of skinny and flat chested was like, ‘Great, we can dress you.’ ”

The star recalled the night she debuted in her Galliano dress, thinking of it as something unreal.

“I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5’11 at the age of 14,” she said.

“I would get teased, and it wasn’t kind. So every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world.”