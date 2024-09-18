Diddy vows to 'fight with all his energy' against sex trafficking charges

The Bad Boy Records founder plans to plead not guilty, per his lawyer

Sean "Diddy" Combs is gearing up for a legal battle after being indicted on federal sex crimes charges.

After the disgraced music mogul was arrested, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, spoke outside a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday, pledging that Combs will fight the accusations “with all his energy and might,” per People Magazine.

Combs, 54, faces charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, after being arrested by federal agents on September 16.

Agnifilo emphasised that Combs has cooperated with authorities, noting, “He came to New York to engage the court system and start the case.”

Combs plans to plead not guilty.

The indictment, unsealed on Tuesday, accuses Combs of running a criminal enterprise and engaging in heinous acts such as forced labor, kidnapping, and sex trafficking. According to the charges, he allegedly “abused, threatened, and coerced women” to satisfy his desires while trying to protect his image.

The Bad Boy Records founder was taken into custody at his hotel in Manhattan, with Homeland Security Investigations agents involved in the arrest.

Agnifilo insisted that his client is prepared to clear his name, stating, “He’s going to plead not guilty, obviously,” as the case moves forward in federal court.