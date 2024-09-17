Karachi traffic plan for 12 Rabi ul Awal processions

Large numbers of vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam. — PPI/File

As the country observes 12th Rabi ul Awal today, the Karachi Traffic Police has issued a comprehensive traffic plan for the processions scheduled in the city today.

The traffic plan has been made for three major processions which will begin at the MA Jinnah Road. Two of the processions will start at 2:30pm while the third one will begin at 3pm.

The procession of Dawat-e-Islami will commence from the Shaheed Mosque Kharadar and end at the Gulzar Habib Mosque. The second one will begin from the Memon Mosque and end at the Aram Bagh Mosque, while the third procession will start from the Memon Mosque in Kharadar and end at the Nishtar Park.



During the processions, MA Jinnah Road will be closed for traffic from Numaish to Tower. Meanwhile, all routes from Guru Mandir to Mansfield Street will be closed.

The route of the procession and the streets connected to it will be closed for all types of traffic. Moreover, the traffic will not be allowed to pass from MR Kiani Chowk to Court Road.

As soon as the procession will start, the traffic moving from the Empress Market will be diverted to the Zaibunnisa Street.

The traffic moving towards the Liaquat Road will be diverted to Shaheen Complex from Aram Bagh light signal, and traffic from the Press Club will be diverted to Abdullah Haroon Road.

According to the plan, the traffic moving from Ranchor Line to Kharadar will not be allowed to move through Lea Market. Moreover, traffic from University Road will be diverted to Kashmir Road from the Jail Flyover, while the traffic from Peoples Chowrangi will be diverted from Shahrah-e-Quaideen or Corridor 3 to Saddar.

Traffic from Guru Mandir will be diverted towards Central Jail from Binori Town light signal, said the police. Moreover, traffic will not be allowed to move towards the MA Jinnah Road from the Business Recorder Road and Lasbela.

Traffic arriving from Shahrah-e-Quaideen will not be allowed to come from the society signal and it will be diverted towards Aisha Aziz Road and Kashmir Road.

Vehicle parking will not be allowed from Tibet Center to Regal Chowk and Regal Chowk to Aram Bagh Mosque.

More than 4,000 police personnel have been deployed for security in the city, while the bomb disposal squad will search passageways of the procession, said the police officials.

According to law enforcers, the procession will be monitored with the help of bodycam and drone cameras, while officials will also be posted on high-rise buildings.

All gatherings will be controlled from three command and control rooms, said the police, adding that the district police officials will be present along with the procession.