PPP, JUI-F discuss constitutional package as differences persist

ISLAMABAD: Detailing outcomes of a meeting between PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over the proposed constitutional amendments, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Naveed Qamar said that the opposition party has no objection to formation of a constitutional court, however, it disagreed on its modus operandi.



Bilawal accompanied by the senior party leaders held a meeting with Fazl at his residence in Islamabad today. The PPP delegation includes Khursheed Shah, Naveed Qamar, Jameel Soomro, and Murtaza Wahab.

The JUI-F delegation headed by Fazl included Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Mir Usman Badini, and Maulana Misbah Uddin.

Bilawal headed to Fazl’s residence after holding a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the ruling coalition continued all-out efforts to sail through its judiciary-centric constitutional package in the parliament with a two-thirds majority.



The political bigwigs discussed the overall political situation of the country in the meeting.

"Positive things have happened in today’s meeting," said Qamar while addressing a press conference along with Shah following the Bilawal-Fazl meeting. "We hope that we will all sit down and come to a consensus."

Elaborating on the constitutional package, the PPP leader said that there is an amendment related to the constitutional court. He added that Maulana Fazl has shown his agreement with the formation of the constitutional court, however, he has some differences over the modus operandi.

The politico said that Bilawal and Fazl had attended a special committee session a day ago to discuss the constitutional tweaks.

"It was agreed that both parties would work together to sort out all the clauses that anyone has objections to and finally bring it out through a consensus draft according to the parliamentary procedure," Qamar added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said that they took Maulana Fazl in confidence over the constitutional amendments which are being discussed for two days. He added that the Bilawal-led party would inform the federal government after reaching a consensus with the Fazl-led party.

He claimed that some proposed amendments were removed from the draft.

"There is no question of persuading or arguing with anyone, when we and Maulana agree together, we will talk to other parties as well," he added.

Shah further clarified: "Legislation is our right and no one can stop us from legislating for the supremacy of the parliament and national interests."

'Amending constitution parliament's domain'

In a meeting today, the PPP delegation headed by Bilawal met PM Shehbaz in which they discussed proposed constitutional amendments in detail and agreed expanding the consultations with other parties.

The premier said that ongoing consultations with all parties regarding the proposed constitutional amendment will continue.

In the meeting, it was agreed that Bilawal and PPP leaders will play their due role in the consultation process aimed at reaching a conclusion in the coming days.

PM Shehbaz said amending the Constitution and enacting legislation are within the purview of parliament, which is the supreme institution.

"240 million people of Pakistan have entrusted parliament with the mandate for lawmaking, and the primary goal of the proposed constitutional amendment is to ensure swift and effective delivery of justice to the masses," he added.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present during the meeting.

Treasury and opposition benches have engaged in a tug-of-war in both houses of the parliament over the incumbent government's prospective constitutional amendment bill which allegedly includes legislation to extend the tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa — who is set to retire in October this year — as well as the retirement age of the judges.

However, the government needs to secure a two-thirds majority in parliament to successfully pass any constitutional amendment.

The ruling coalition has apparently failed to manage the required numbers i.e. a two-thirds majority in parliament despite strenuous efforts on Sunday which arguably centred around the JUI-F supremo's assent to the proposed amendments.

After failing to woo the JUI-F chief, the government decided to "indefinitely postpone" the tabling of the constitutional package.

On the other hand, the opposition parties — PTI and JUI-F — criticised the government for being secretive over the content of the constitutional amendments whose original draft should be presented in the parliament for a debate before its approval.

It is worth mentioning here that the government is short of 13 votes to pass the said constitutional amendment from the National Assembly, whereas, it is short of nine votes in the Senate.