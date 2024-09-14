SC warns ECP of 'consequences' if reserved seats case verdict not implemented

A general view of Supreme Court of Pakistan’s building. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday rebuked the the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for "adopting dilatory tactics" in implementation of its July 12 verdict declaring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) eligible for reserved seats, warning of consequences if the commission failed to perform its "legally binding obligation".

“Putting together the record placed before us [top court], and considering the same in light of the short order, leaves in little doubt that the clairification sought by the commission is nothing more than a contrived device and adoption of dilatory tactics,” the eight judges stated in a clarification.



After notifying 39 out of 80 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) as the PTI members, the ECP had approached the Supreme Court seeking legal and constitutional guidance on the matter of the remaining PTI lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies in July this year.

The electoral body submitted a plea to the top court's registrar via its secretary Omar Hamid Khan to seek an elaborated version of its July 12 order regarding the PTI-backed independent candidates in which the SC declared the former ruling party eligible for reserved seats.



Following the apex court's ruling, PTI lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies had submitted their affidavits of allegiance to the Imran-founded party to the ECP.

