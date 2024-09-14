King Charles birthday message to Prince Harry unlikely

Prince Harry, who turns 40 on Sunday, is celebrating his auspicious day in California with Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



On the other hand, King Charles is making headlines with Harry as royal fans are curious whether the monarch will acknowledge the Duke's occasion, or not.

Harry and Meghan's A-list friends are set to attend his birthday bash, but it is unlikely anyone from the royal family will travel to the US for the celebrations.



Prince William's younger brother Harry's birthday last year went without a social media tribute from the royal family but this year could be different as many fans expect the Firm could mark the occasion on social media due to the significance of it being his 40th birthday.

While, others believe the cancer-stricken King will publicly mark his estranged son's big day this year in respect of the Duke's heartwarming gesture to him as Harry visited the monarch after knowing about his cancer diagnosis in February.

Harry wasted no time in flying to the UK to pay a visit to his father following the shocking news of his cancer diagnosis. The King himself personally notified Harry and his brother William about his health status.

However, it is to mention that a new birthday rule brought in by Queen Elizabeth II means that birthday tributes on social media have been reserved for working members of the Firm and some of their children.



Since Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals they can only expect to publicly receive a birthday message under a certain circumstance.

The royal family avoids discussing the Sussexes on social media but a decision not to send birthday wishes could be viewed as a bigger snub than ever before.

