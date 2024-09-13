'Karate Kid' star Chad McQueen passes away at 63

Chad McQueen dies at 63

Karate Kid star Chad McQueen passed away at the age of 63 after suffering from high degree organ failure.

His death was announced by his lawyer Arthur Barens in a heart-wrenching post, confirming that the actor had passed away from organic failure.

The actor's health issues stemmed from a racing accident he was involved in years ago.

According to TMZ, McQueen, who was the son of film icon Steve McQueen, was surrounded by his wife Jeanie Galbraith, and his two children Chase McQueen and Madison McQueen at the time of his death in Palm Springs.

His family also took to social media to reflect on the death of their ‘best man’ as they penned down an emotional speech, “His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication.

“His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent, but also served as a way to honour his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.

“He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well.

“As a family we need to navigate this difficult time and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

On professional front, the actor was best known for his role as Dutch in the 1984 film The Karate Kid and its 1986 sequel The Karate Kid Part II.