Britney Spears 'baffled' by Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs performance

Britney Spears can't quite 'understand' Sabrina Carpenter's VMAs choices

Britney Spears is getting candid about Sabrina Carpenter's 'weird' VMAs performance, revealing why she found it hard to grasp the Espresso singer's creative vision.

Sabrina delivered a spectacular performance at the VMAs, playing the most ‘wanted’ songs from her playlist, including Please Please Please, Taste, and Espresso.

The songstress paused for a while as she kissed an alien ahead of belting out Espresso from her recent single.

In addition, she struck a chord with her mind-blowing performance, paying homage to Britney Spears’ Oops!...I Did It Again.

However, the Toxic hitmaker didn't let Sabrina's attempt go unanswered and took to her Instagram to share her thoughts on the performance.

Britney said in a cryptic video, “Did you guys watch the VMAs? I didn’t watch the VMAs, but I did see stuff on my phone from YouTube of Sabrina Carpenter.”

She further questioned Sabrina's choice of kissing an alien as part of her stage performance, adding, “Why is she kissing an alien on stage? I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl? Like, that was weird.”

After sharing her hobbies, the 42-year-old expressed her delight at receiving an honorary mention.

She enthused, "This Sabrina girl, she said my name on the red carpet and I thought that was kinda cool, because I forget I’m famous sometimes because I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, blah blah blah.

“But I thought it was kind of cool, this Sabrina girl, Carpenter. She said something, I was like ‘Thanks, that’s cool!’ She made me cool.”

For the unversed, all three of Carpenter's songs appear on her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which was released last month.