Justin Timberlake takes Jessica Biel's 'advises' seriously after DWI case

Justin Timberlake values his wife Jessica Biel's opinions, as evidenced by his recent visit to the Off-Broadway show The Play That Goes Wrong.



A source revealed to People magazine that Timberlake, 43, attended the show on Wednesday, September 11, just a week after Biel, 42, took their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, to see it.

According to the source, Biel "loved the show so much and wanted to come back" after watching it with their sons on Sunday, September 1.

Timberlake then joined three friends to watch the matinee showing of the play, which is described as a comedic mix of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes.

The show's official synopsis reads: "The troupe's ambitious 1920s whodunit has everything you never want in a show: falling props, collapsing scenery, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can't play dead, and actors who trip over everything...including their lines."

The separate viewings by the couple coincided with the news that Timberlake had reached a plea deal in his DWI case on Wednesday, September 11, as confirmed by the outlet.

The singer was arrested in Sag Harbor, N.Y., on June 18 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Timberlake's lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has maintained that the singer was "not intoxicated" when he was arrested.

At an August hearing, Timberlake's license was suspended for a year in the state of New York, which his attorney described as "standard with every DUI."

A source revealed that Timberlake accepted the plea deal because he wants to move on from the court case, which has been a distraction. "He's a family man, and this is his focus," the source said.

"The court case has been a distraction. He doesn't want his family to be affected by it."