Nikki Garcia requests custody of son from Artem Chigvintsev in divorce filing

Nikki Garcia demands custody of son with Artem Chigvintsev amid divorce

Nikki Garcia has filed an application with the court for the sole legal and physical custody of her 4-year-old son, whom she shares with her estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev.



The request was stated in the American media personality’s divorce filing against Chigvintsev after he was arrested on the basis of domestic violence.

On Thursday morning, August 29, Chigvintsev, 42, was arrested for allegedly assaulting her at their Napa, California, home. Later on Wednesday, the 40-year-old former WWE star filed for divorce at the Superior Court of Napa.

According to TMZ, Garcia claimed irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce, in the marriage dissolution documents and that the day of the arrest, August 29, was the date of separation.

However, the retired wrestler is okay with Artem getting visitation rights for their son Matteo, waiving off spousal support for either of them.

The separation between the couple happened just a few days after they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, as Chigvintsev took to Instagram to share a heartwarming message, “Happy anniversary my love, can't see my life without you. You are my everything.”

Amid reports of Artem’s efforts to save the marriage, fans caught Chigvintsev re-adding his wife's name in his account’s bio, less than 24-hours after removing it.