Kathy Bates haven’t ‘been this slim since’ in college

Kathy Bates on weight loss journey

Kathy Bates got candid on how her weight loss aided her in her acting career.



The 76-year-old Hollywood star opened up on how excited she is feeling about her role in the new CBS series Matlock, after spending years portraying supporting characters.

She told Variety in an interview published September 11, she will have to keep up a lot of energy for her role, but thanks to her constant weight loss, it’s not going to be a problem.

“It’s helped me tremendously that, over the last six or seven years, I’ve lost 100 pounds,” she told the outlet. “I don’t think I’ve been this slim since I was in college.”

Bates revealed that she was her heaviest in 2011, at her time of starring in the NBC drama Harry’s Law.

“I had to sit down every moment that I could,” she said. “It was hard for me to walk. I’m ashamed I let myself get so out of shape, but now I have a tremendous amount of energy.”

The actress has addressed her weight loss earlier, talking to Extra back in 2019 about losing 60 lbs. And the motivation behind it.

“I was facing diabetes — it runs in my family — and I really didn’t want to live with that,” she said, assuring that now she’s “in the best health I’ve been in in years and I’m so grateful — it’s a miracle.”