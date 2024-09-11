Beyonce reveals how she maintains privacy in family life despite stardom

Beyonce discusses details about her life at home as a mom

Beyonce reflected on how she enjoys a close bond with family in technologically advanced times a

The Renaissance singer revealed in an interview with GQ, that keeping a work-life balance is crucial as she parents her three growing children with husband Jay-Z.

“They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me,” she told the outlet. “Raising three kids isn’t easy, but I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling."

Beyonce also shared that she has set a strict rule with her kids, Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins, Sir, and Rumi, and about them being in the spotlight, despite her eldest's passion for music.

"One thing I’ve worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible," Beyonce told the outlet.

“We live in a world of access. We have access to so much information—some facts, and some complete bulls--t disguised as truth. Our children can FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment."

She recalled the early days of her relationship with husband Jay-Z, sharing, "We used calling cards and Skype when we were falling in love. I couldn’t afford the international hotel bills, so I literally would get international calling cards to call him.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce have been together for more than two decades and survived multiple hiccups in their relationship.

After collaborating on multiple songs, they got married in 2008 and continued to work together creatively and sticking to each other’s side at red carpets.