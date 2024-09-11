Lily Collins' new beau in 'Emily in Paris' reflects on 'joyful' experience

Eugenio Franceschini play new love of Lily Collins in 'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2

Lily Collins’ new love interest in the second half of the fourth season of Emily in Paris dished on his experience.



In an interview with People at the premiere of part two of the latest season, Eugenio Franceschini expressed gratitude for being part of the hit Netflix series.

"For me, it’s an unexpected gift," he said, referring to his role as Marcello, the latest love interest of Collins’ titular character Emily Cooper.

"Everything happened very quickly," the Italian native actor continued. "When I was selected, I was filming a TV series here in Italy, so I didn't have time to realize what was happening."

"So, I threw myself into something," he added, revealing that the role caught him by surprise while he was busy with other projects. Now, he's fully immersed in the experience and soaking it all in.

Reflecting on the latest season, Franceschini, 32, called his time on the series "a great joy" and expressed excitement about how his role will evolve.

He also noted that working closely with Collins, 35, has fostered a lasting friendship bond.

"I worked with Lily all the time, so, yeah, she is [my closest friend]," Franceschini added.