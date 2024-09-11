Dakota Johnson seemingly reacts to Chris Martin breakup rumours

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin's relationship comes under scrutiny

Dakota Johnson seemingly responded to breakup rumours with Chris Martin with her latest outing.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress and the Coldplay lead Chris Martin had been dating since 2017 and were ready to take their relationship to the next level by reportedly getting engaged in 2020.

However, the 34-year-old actress was notably missing the ring on her wedding finger as she was photographed at Kering Foundation’s annual Caring for Women dinner, on Monday.

While the pair confirmed their engagement in March this year, there were rumours circulating about their alleged split two months after the news.

Later on, sources revealed that the couple was together, in June, after Johnson attended Glastonbury Festival to watch Coldplay’s headline set, via Daily Mail.

However, only a few weeks later, the Cha Cha Real Smooth actress shared a picture of the script for her new film Daddio with the ring notably missing from her left hand.

Last month, she was once again pictured without the emerald ring on her finger as she walked her dog in Malibu, while Martin was performing in Germany.

At the time, a source claimed that the couple had called it quits after "desperately" trying to make it work in the past few months.

"They’ll always have love for each other but they’ve both come to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term," the insider said at the time.

“They’re both busy people... and they both have personal priorities, passions and work commitments which don’t naturally intertwine with each other.”

Meanwhile, no official statement has been issued by either Johnson or Martin's reps.