Nicole Kidman reveals devastating reason for missing 'Babygirl' premiere

Nicole Kidman left 'Babygirl' premiere heart-broken after hearing about mother's death

Nicole Kidman received the shocking news of her mother’s death at the world premiere of her latest movie, Babygirl.

The Australian actress, 57, had to skip the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Tuesday, September 10.

During the TIFF premiere, the actress sent a note through the film's director, Halina Reijn.

"We just came back from Venice where we had the world premiere of our movie, and it was quite an emotional experience as you might have read because Nicole Kidman had just won the award for best actress," Halina told the audience.

"Unfortunately, right before she was going to go on the stage and accept the award, she sadly heard of her mother's passing and had to rush off to her family, and that's why she's not here with us tonight."

"But she wanted all of us to know that she was so excited for this day," the director continued. "It's very special to us. This is our North American premiere."

Nicole was awarded the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, for her performance but she sent a statement in her absence.

Halina read out the statement in which the Big Little Lies actress dedicated the award to her late mother, informing that Nicole had arrived in Italy, only to find out "shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, has just passed."

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," the director continued.

"The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."

Halina concluded narrating Nicole’s words to the crowd in Venice by adding, "We love you all, Nicole."