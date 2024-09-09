CJP Isa says he won't accept extension in tenure

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa. — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa on Monday confirmed that he would not accept an extension in his tenure days after the federal law minister categorically rejected speculations on the matter.



During an informal conversation with journalists in Islamabad, the chief justice said he was told in a meeting that the tenure of judges would be extended.

CJP Isa is set to retire in October this year, but as his retirement draws near, rumours of an "extension" in his tenure through judiciary-centric legislation in parliament have been rife.

"However, I had suggested extending the tenure of other judges but said that I won't accept an extension in my tenure," he told the newsmen, adding that he doesn't even know whether he will be alive tomorrow or not.

The top judge said that Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan were present in the meeting.

Earlier, CJP Isa said that every judge has some inclination and if a case is assigned to a certain judge, it helps determine the prosecution's weightage.

The top judge made these comments while addressing the full court reference at the beginning of the new judicial year at the Supreme Court today.

"Every institute has room for improvement. Earlier, it was easy to determine the verdict based on the formation of the bench, but now, even I am unaware of what the judges sitting beside me will decide," he said.

Earlier this month, Tarar rebuffed speculations centred on the imminent retirement of the CJP, saying that the top judge didn't want an extension in his tenure.

The Centre has time and again denied these reports, saying that nothing as such was on the cards as CJP Isa has "no interest" in getting an extension.

The legal experts say there is no constitutional mechanism for such an extension without amendments to the Constitution. Even if the government wants such an amendment, it would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament, which is a challenge in the light of the recent Supreme Court verdict on reserved seats favouring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said the chief justice "clearly told me and the attorney general that he doesn't want an extension".

The speculations about CJP Isa's extension gained attraction after the PTI sought an early issuance of notification regarding the next chief justice of Pakistan last month.