BTS ARMY takes over Philippines to back Suga: 'The Purple Walk of Love'

ARMY rocked different shades of purple at the rally to show their love for Suga and BTS

BTS ARMY is leaving no stone unturned to show their support to Suga.



On Sunday, September 8, dedicated fans gathered from across the Philippines swarmed the streets of the country for the community walk, "The Purple Walk of Love: You Never Walk Alone," to support the BTS member amid his ongoing DUI investigation.

According to videos flooding social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, the rallygoers chanted various slogans in support of the 31-year-old rapper and sang along to BTS’ songs as they made their way to the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Ayala Avenue, Makati.

Aligning with the theme, BTS ARMY sported different shades of purple at the Sunday occasion. Notably, purple has represented BTS and ARMY’s love for each other for past years.

The emotional connection with the colour became significant when V, Kim Tae-hyung, coined the phrase, "I purple you," which means "I will trust and love you for a long time."

For the unversed, Suga’s DUI incident took place earlier in August. Since then, the K-pop sensation has been under severe scrutiny from the general public.

In addition, he got his license revoked, paid a hefty fine, and called for an investigation by the police station.

However, the BTS Army and his strong bond with Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, RM, and V, 28, remained his rock in this challenging time.