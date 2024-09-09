Meghan Markle struggles to protect new plans from one big mistake

Meghan Markle’s precious dream, which she has been working for behind the scenes, is at risk of collapse given a major blunder.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has had to deal with a slew of setbacks, is now also faced with a terrible possibility of losing a significant deal, which can make or break the financial success of her newly-introduced brand image.

“It’s always been Meghan’s dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced – even after the Spotify debacle – that she has the drive and talent to make this happen,’ royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

However, Meghan has been struggling to create an original image of her brand and her past mistakes may actually end up messing things up in her plans.

Moreover, a PR guru suggested that Harry and Meghan, as the Sussex couple, made a huge blunder by “giving too much of their authentic story” which has left no curiosity since they are now easy to predict.

“She and Harry, as a branded couple, have made a mistake in previous years of giving too much of their authentic story - which meant that people can perceive them in a way that they can't control,” branding expert Amelia Sordell told The Sun.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard is understood to have a launch date set for the end of this year, given that the Duchess has resolved her patent issues. The release will also be accompanied by a cooking show on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Quinn points out that given their past mistakes with the Spotify deal, as they did not meet their “productivity benchmarks, the Sussexes cannot afford any more mistakes as it will shatter Meghan’s dream.

“The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover,” Quinn explained.

“The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company - the way things are going even that might not be a possibility.”