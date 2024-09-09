Selena Gomez channels retro glam with bouffant hair at Toronto Film Festival

Selena Gomez shines at Toronto Film Festival despite buzz over Ozempic.

Selena Gomez reunited with her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldaña on Sunday to promote their upcoming queer crime musical at the Variety TIFF Studio during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The star, who recently achieved billionaire status, embraced a glamorous sixties-inspired look crafted by her hairstylist Marissa Marino.

Gomez rocked a voluminous bouffant with a top hairpiece fastened to the back of her head, paired with a classic little black dress, dark tights, and matching pumps, styled by Erin Walsh.

While her sleek, 5ft 5in figure at the festival has sparked speculation about her potential use of Ozempic, Gomez remains focused on her work.

Make-up artist Melissa Murdick completed the look with a contoured complexion, bold brows, and subtly overlined lips, highlighting the Emmy nominee’s radiant appearance as she and Saldaña excitedly promoted their film.

The Emilia Pérez star is set to make waves in her role as Jessi Del Monte, the wife of a transgender Mexican cartel leader, in Jacques Audiard's highly-anticipated film.

Hitting select theaters on November 1 before streaming on Netflix starting November 13, the film has already garnered critical acclaim, holding an impressive 89% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adding to the buzz, Gomez’s rumored fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, couldn't contain his excitement for the film.

Blanco, who began dating the pop star in June 2023, expressed his support on Instagram, commenting, "This is one of the best movies I have ever seen!"