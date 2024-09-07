Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson takes surprising decision

Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has taken a big step amid reports of feud between her ex-husband Prince Andrew and King Charles.



The Duchess of Sussex left fans stunned with her apparent attempt to denounce the rumours of rift between the two royals as she shared a heartwarming post on her social media accounts.

Andrew and his wife are said to be 'intensely loyal to the monarchy' even if the King reportedly wants them to move to Frogmore Cottage, leaving their 31-room luxury mansion.

The 64-year-old has seemingly honoured in her heartwarming post amid reports of the Duke's new plan to stick to the much-talked royal residence.



Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother shared the King and Queen Camilla’s throwback photo from 2014 with a heartfelt caption: "It is inspiring to look back."

She shared her stunning photos from an award ceremony of the Perfect World Foundation. The post comes after The Daily Beast, citing sources, claimed Andrew will defy his brother King Charles’ insistence that he moves out of Royal Lodge.

