Iqbal Javed Bajwa resigns from PIA post over fake Inter certificate

Iqbal Javed Bajwa seen in this image released on August 2, 2024. — Facebook/Azad Jarral

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines's (PIA) Deputy Station Manager in Birmingham Iqbal Javed Bajwa has reportedly tendered his resignation after failing to verify his educational certificate.

A spokesperson of the national flag carrier told Geo News that the higher-ups had sought resignation from Iqbal, who is reportedly a brother of former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, for submitting "fake" educational certificates



He said that the official had been served a show cause notice on July 13, 2024, through the PIA's finance manager in Birmingham on allegations of possessing a fake degree.

Iqbal had reportedly been asked to prove the authenticity of his Intermediate degree within seven days or face termination, for breaching relevant clauses of PIA's Employees Disciplinary Policy 2019, as per The News.

It was discovered that the Intermediate certificate submitted by Iqbal was fake, as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore did not verify his roll number 25703.

The board confirmed to PIA management via a letter that Iqbal had not passed the Intermediate examination under that roll number or name.

The notice was issued in light of the national airline's directive last August, requiring all employees to submit their educational certificates and documents.

Sources said that Iqbal has been a long-time employee of the national airline who was recruited at the PIA's Rawalpindi office in 1977 and later acquired local regular employee status after relocating to the United Kingdom in the late 1980s.