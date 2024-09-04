Demi Moore recalls pressure to do intimate scene with Tom Cruise

Demi Moore isn’t afraid to lift the veil on Hollywood’s sexist mindset, especially having experienced it firsthand on the set of her 1992 film A Few Good Men alongside Tom Cruise.
Reflecting on the role during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Moore, 61, recalled a studio executive pushing for her character and Tom Cruise’s to have a sex scene.
Though screenwriter Aaron Sorkin stood up for Moore and denied the request, the executive’s reaction was rather distasteful.
“Well, then why did we hire Demi Moore?” the Emmy-nominated actress recalled the exec’s words.
"I think that it’s how they were conditioned," Moore said of the incident, adding that it reflected the industry's then-prevailing mindset that women in films were often expected to serve as love interests.
Sorkin previously addressed the incident in a 2011 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that the unnamed executive gave him the following note: “If Tom Cruise and Demi Moore aren’t going to sleep with each other, why is Demi Moore a woman?”
“I said the obvious answer: women have purposes other than to sleep with Tom Cruise,” Sorkin told the exec.
Meghan Markle franted 3 months to address USPTO’s nonfinal action on Orchard request
Paris Hilton got injured during the making of 'Bad Bitch Academy' music video
Sarah Ferguson issued a plea to her TV star friend during a big night out
Ellen DeGeneres will return to streamers in last comedy special of her career
Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip expecting their baby No. 4
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso,' 'Please Please Please,' and 'Taste' claims top 3 spots on Singles chart