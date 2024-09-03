Travis Barker shares adorable photo of wife Kourtney Kardashian and baby rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's summer on the farm.

Travis Barker delighted his Instagram followers on Monday with a heartwarming carousel of photos featuring his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and their 10-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen.

The Blink-182 drummer shared a touching image of Kourtney and their baby boy on a farm.

In the photo, Kourtney is seen from behind, wrapped in a cozy leopard print jacket and holding Rocky close.

Her raven hair is styled in pigtail braids, topped off with a black baseball cap.

In addition to the family snapshot, Barker also included outtakes from his recent tour with bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus.

He captioned the post with a simple yet meaningful note: "Feed the soul."

The carousel also featured striking black-and-white shots of Travis in action behind his drum kit, as well as an outdoor scene where he sported camouflage cargo pants and protective earmuffs while shooting a gun.

Kourtney had recently shared her own glimpse of family life on social media, showcasing their summer adventures on a sprawling farm.

Her post, captioned "POV: you live on a farm, adopt a dog together and shoot clay pigeons for sport," highlighted the couple’s idyllic countryside retreat.

In addition to baby Rocky, Kourtney is mom to son Mason, daughter Penelope, and son Reign, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick.

She is also stepmom to Travis’s children, Landon and Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler, and shares a close bond with his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.