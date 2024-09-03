Jennifer Lopez sends subtle message to Ben Affleck through fashion

Jennifer Lopez let her shirt do the talking with a poignant quote

Jennifer Lopez has always had a flair for fashion, and it seems she's now using it to express herself during her split from Ben Affleck.



Over the weekend, the singer and actress, 55, shared a series of photos on Instagram, and one image, in particular, caught fans' attention.

The photo showcased a T-shirt emblazoned with a poignant quote from poet R.H. Sin: “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace.”

The message wasn’t lost on her followers, including R.H. Sin himself, who commented, “I gotta send you the shirt.”

In her Instagram carousel, JLo also shared another cryptic quote, “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” hinting at her mindset post-separation.

The post, simply captioned “Oh, it was a summer,” featured other snapshots, including a sultry swimsuit photo in which she wore a white one-piece, flaunting her famous curves, alongside various family moments and glamorous shots in Dior and Gucci.

The On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary on August 20. In court filings, their date of separation was listed as April 26.