Kelly Ripa opens up about husband Mark Consuelos’ ‘really irritating’ habit

Kelly Ripa recalls Mark Consuelos' 'irritating' thing when she was pregnant with Michael

Kelly Ripa has recently hit out at husband Mark Consuelos for getting fit while she was pregnant with son, Michael, now 27.



Speaking on the latest episode of Live with Kelly & Mark on September 2, the mom-of-three recalled, “Let me tell you something. You want to know something really irritating? When I was pregnant, Mark decided he was going to join a gym and hire a trainer.”

“And the more pregnant I got, the fitter he got,” remarked the 53-year-old.

Kelly further said, “I had heard about all of these sympathetic, empathetic husbands that also get pregnant with their wives.”

“And that the wives gain a bunch of weight, which I did, and the husbands gain it along with them and then they have fun taking it off together. He turned into Hercules,” stated the talk show host.

Mark chimed in and said, “Because you did it for both of us, baby. You gained the weight for both of us.”

To which Kelly replied, “I remember[ed] because I had gained 68 lbs. when I was pregnant with Michael,” while giving reference of an article with a headline about how it looked like she “had 7 babies in there” at the time.

“He was a big kid!” said Mark.

Kelly quipped, “He was big, I will hand it to him. But still it was this thing where he said, ‘Here, you shouldn’t feel bad.’ And I go, ‘Did you read the part about her having 7 children?’ But he brought it in with his rippling muscles. He just came from the gym.”

Meanwhile, Mark and Kelly have three children.