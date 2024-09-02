Meghan Markle sets 'high demands' for UK return

Prince Harry has reached out to former UK aides and is 'rethinking the way he operates', sources claim

Meghan Markle would only consider returning to the UK if she could "take on some of the roles currently held by Catherine,'' royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed.



Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex is contemplating a return to his homeland after consulting with "former aides and friends" to explore his options.

A source told The Mail on Sunday that Harry is "seeking counsel from his old friends and associates", and is "clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’".

They added: "In short, he is rethinking the way he operates."

Discussing the move on GB News, Levin claimed that Meghan Markle is "jealous" of the Princess of Wales, and would only make the move with her husband if she had a "big house and lots of money".

Levin claimed: "Meghan is not going to come, except if she could take some of the jobs that Catherine has.

"She once complained that she thought it was shocking that they weren't paid for each thing that they did. I think it would be a disaster."

In criticism of Prince Harry, Levin hit out at the Duke for "playing the victim" by wanting to come back to royal life part time.

Levin told GB News: "The late Queen was absolutely determined about him being half in and half out, and I think they've just got to stop him in any possible way.

"It really upsets me and makes me very nervous that he would put on a pretence that he's a victim and want to come back, and he's not a victim. He's become very, very unpleasant about what he does."

Host Andrew Pierce agreed with Levin, and suggested that the Duke of Sussex "wants the best of both worlds" after giving it all up in 2020.

Levin responded: "Absolutely, that's what he's like now. He wants the best of it and he can see there's a chance to get it because Prince William is very busy, with lots of his mind.

"So they could try and take advantage of that. The King is obviously doing his very best, but he gets tired and they can take advantage of that, too. They've just got to say Harry, you've you've lost the plot, and we're not having people telling us what to do."

She added: "If Harry really wanted to do it, you say to your father, I'm so sorry, please forgive me. But he won't do that. He'll want apologies and money, and he'll want a super security."

Discussing the Sussexes, host Nana Akua claimed "project Meghan" to start a new life in California has "unraveled", which suggests why Harry may want to return to the UK and "rebuild bridges".

Levin agreed, responding: "Meghan always calls herself a global something or other - she's not. That's one of the huge reasons why she's not interested in the UK.

"I think she needs help to explain why people don't like her. She's just lost another head of PR - if you look at the real monarchy, staff are there for 20, 30 years. And that's because they're treated like one of the family."



