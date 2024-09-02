Zac Efron celebrates in Venice one month after hospitalization following Ibiza pool incident

Zac Efron makes an epic comeback at amfAR Gala in Venice.

Zac Efron made a stunning return to the spotlight at the amfAR Gala during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, September 1, marking his first public appearance since his hospitalization following a swimming pool incident in Ibiza.



Efron mingled with other celebrities at the glamorous event, including Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva.

The trio was photographed sharing smiles and engaging in lively conversation. Gere was honored with amfAR’s Award of Inspiration during the evening’s festivities.



The gala, hosted by Kate Beckinsale, also celebrated Antonio Banderas and film producer Mohammed Al Turki. Guests were treated to performances by Kelly Rowland and Rumer Willis, adding to the evening’s vibrant atmosphere.

The actor’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that while staying at a villa in Ibiza on August 2, he experienced a "minor swimming incident."

He was promptly taken to the hospital for precautionary measures but was released the following morning, recovering swiftly from the ordeal.





