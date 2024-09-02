Prince Harry moves to tears after receiving big blow over UK return plot

Prince Harry suffered a major setback after the real reason behind his UK return was laid bare by a senior royal expert.

Previously, The Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex has been seeking help from old plas to reconnect him with the royal family after being 'isolated' in his Montecito mansion alongside Meghan Markle.

Now, discussing the former working royal's alleged efforts for the royal reunion, Angela Levin dubbed Harry's plan "cunning" during a conversation with GB News.

The royal commentator has accused the father of two of plotting his comeback for "money" and "to get apologies" from the key royal figures.

She said, "He's going to all these friends of his who he was at school with, plus one aide only to ask him to try and get him back within the Royal Family."

"He's 40 in a couple of weeks, not a baby. If he wants to go to speak to his father, he can say, look, I'm really sorry. But he doesn't want to say he's sorry, he wants to get money and he wants to get apologies, especially from William, about how they allegedly treated Meghan," Angela claimed.

Moreover, Harry was called out by the royal author as she alleged that King Charles' son using the Firm for his own "PR."