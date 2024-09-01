King Charles supports Prince William decision about Harry's royal return

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly on the same page over the reunion speculations with Prince Harry.



The Monarch seemingly supported the Prince of Wales' decision to not allow the Duke of Sussex back into the royal family after receiving a serious warning.

In conversation with GB News, renowned royal expert Angela Levin warned the royal family of serious outcomes if Harry return to the Firm in the near future.

She said, "You can’t trust him, that’s the trouble. He has sold anything that has been said to him."



"King Charles has to be fearful that he has this cancer and he can’t have anything that upsets him. He can’t have Harry coming back with all these demands," the royal commentator added.

Angela believes that since his exit from the royal family in 2020, the Duke of Sussex has become "hardened." She continued, "He was actually known to sort out problems in the Royal Family. He doesn’t do that anymore."

Notably, the royal author's remarks came after Harry and William briefly reunited at the memorial service of their beloved uncle in Norfolk, UK, raising rumours of their patch-up.