Prince Harry’s ex-employee breaks silence on his UK comeback plans

Prince Harry has seemingly been hatching a plan to return to his home country with the help of his former aides.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently made a secret dash to the UK to attend his uncle Robert Fellowes funeral, has been mindful of the many complaints his father King Charles and brother Prince William have expressed.

Harry is seemingly unsatisfied by the advice he received in the US, the royal was led back to Edward Lane Fox, his former private secretary, and plot his big comeback, a source revealed to Mail on Sunday.

“Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates,” the insider shared.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working,’” the source said, adding that the Duke is “rethinking the way he operates."

The insider also told the outlet that Prince Harry has already reached out to a number of old friends in UK through WhatsApp messages.

Although, according to The Sun, Lane Fox commented on the matter. “It's not something I've got a view on I'm afraid.”

Meanwhile, friends of Harry are said to believe that of Harry didn’t make a fuss and did zero publicity, there is much hope of his return.

It appears that Harry is already taking that advice, as the prince himself did not make any announcement of his UK visit and left after attending the funeral of his beloved relative.

Moreover, the Duke also decided against updating any chapters in his bombshell memoir, Spare, as its paperback version is set to hit the shelves in October.