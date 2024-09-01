Kate Middleton, Prince William break King Charles' major tradition

Prince William, Kate Middleton's royal titles seem to be in danger

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been warned of going against King Charles as the royal couple is close to breaking a major tradition.

The future King and Queen of England have been advised by a royal commentator to follow in the footsteps of the Monarch and arrange a permanent residence in Wales to protect their titles.

In conversation with GB News, Gareth Russell said, "It's very important that the Prince and Princess of Wales have a home in their principality."

"What has been a frequent criticism of Wales's place in the Union for many years is that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales are used for the heir to the throne, but it doesn't traditionally have many ties to Wales, much less time spent there," he shared.

Gareth claimed that Charles "did do a lot to push back against that tradition," and it would be a matter of "shame and a mistake" if William and Kate were not to "continue in the same steps" as the King.

Notably, these comments came amid the royal family's summer break in Balmoral after witnessing the most challenging start of the year due to Charles and Catherine's cancer diagnosis.