King Charles abandons efforts to bring Prince Harry back into royal fold

King Charles III has seemingly decided to move on from Prince Harry's drama after the Duke's recent trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who attended his uncle's funeral in the UK this week, reportedly did not visit his dad to enquire after his health as the monarch is receiving cancer treatment.

Harry and William, who had opportunity to break the ice as they appeared together under the same roof at the service, also did not even exchange words, according to the eye witnesses.

The Duke's brief visit suggests as the King's efforts to make amends with his estranged son will end in smoke as Harry's rift with royals seems to be difficult to mend.



Now, royal commentators fear that King's any new move make peace with Harry could trigger a new war with his eldest son as William is not in position to give another chance to his younger brother.

Commenting on the reports, some royal experts said the feud sounds like one that's going to be very difficult to mend.



It comes after the King took "spiritual nourishment" from his discussions with religious leaders, seemingly finding ways to bring Harry back into the royal fold.

Some experts claim the King has now totally given up idea to bring harry back to the royal fold as the monarch knows that the Duke's royal return may drive a wedge between William and his relationship. The move could also hurt Queen Camilla who was allegedly the main target of Harry's Spare.