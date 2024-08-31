Prince Harry makes meaningful gesture to earn back King Charles’ trust

Prince Harry is seemingly learning his lessons and making efforts to win back his cancer-stricken father, King Charles’ heart.

Prince William and his younger brother seemingly reunited during a sombre event of their uncle, Robert Fellowes’ funeral, but many of those details were “supposed to be hidden.”

Harry, who has been criticised for airing the royal family secrets in his docuseries and his bombshell memoir, Spare, made a major gesture, which appear to address the complaints his father may have had.

Previously, it was reported that King Charles would only consider a reunion with his younger son, if he didn't publicise any of the details from their meetings to the media.

A well-placed insider told The Sun that the visit by the Duke of Sussex at the funeral “was never intended to be made public.”



Harry also made no statement over the matter unlike his last visit to the UK, in which the Sussex spokesperson revealed that the monarch was "too busy" to meet his son.

While royal experts had mixed opinion on whether Harry will visit the UK or not, Harry surprised royal watchers with his appearance at an event which also had his estranged brother William in attendance.



It was reported by the post that Prince Harry went to the funeral “in a personal capacity,” and flew shortly after the service concluded.



Meanwhile, a church warden, told BBC that it was “wonderful” to see the feuding brothers but their differences aside (albeit barely) to honour the memory of their uncle at the St Mary’s Church.

“The service was a lovely family occasion celebrating the life of such a special man,” the warden said.

“Many friends were also present and also many members of the St Mary’s Church family.”

Although, the insider told The Sun that the brothers “kept their distance” at the service and did not speak to each other.

While the relations between the brothers appear frosty, it is possible that Harry may soften his father as he attempts to win his trust.