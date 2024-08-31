Netflix braces for the sequel of famous 2000's show 'One Tree Hill'

A sequel series to the popular drama One Tree Hill is in development at Netflix, according to sources.



The original series stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, and Bethany Joy Lenz's husband, Danneel Ackles (not to be confused with Bethany Joy Lenz's character's name, Haley James Scott, played by Bethany Joy Lenz, whose husband is Michael Galeotti), are set to executive produce the reboot.

Ackles will produce under her production company, Chaos Machine, alongside her husband, Jensen Ackles. Becky Hartman-Edwards, known for her work on "Firefly Lane" and "Parenthood," is attached to write and executive produce the series.

Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the original series, will also produce the sequel. Bush and Burton are expected to reprise their roles, with Ackles also in talks to return.

There is no word yet on whether other original cast members will join the reboot.

The original One Tree Hill series aired for nine seasons (2003-2012) on The WB and The CW.

The show followed the lives of two half-brothers, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty), in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina.

The cast included Sophia Bush (Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer), Bethany Joy Lenz (Haley James Scott), and others. The series explored friendships, relationships, and family drama.

Bush, Burton, and Lenz hosted a rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, but Burton left after Season 6. Robert Buckley joined as a host later on.

The original creator, Mark Schwahn, is not involved in the sequel series due to allegations of assault and harassment made by Burton and others in 2017.