Prince Andrew makes final decision about royal lodge

Prince Andrew does not seem to give up as he reportedly has cynical plan to remain at royal lodge amid bitter feud with his eldest brother King Charles.



The 75-year-old monarch has asked the Duke of York to leave the royal residence and move into a smaller property, with Frogmore Cottage (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home) seen as the most likely option.

However, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's dad is refusing to budge and is under no obligation to vacate the 30-room luxury mansion with over five decades remaining on the lease he signed in 2003.

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband is allegedly planning to wait out his brother as their feud shows no sign of ending, according to an insider.

"Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock. He wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy. But it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother," the source told the Daily Beast.

"Quite why Charles wants this distraction at this moment in his reign is a great mystery to Andrew’s friends. It looks childish and vindictive as I don’t think anyone except Charles would give a damn where Andrew lives," they added.

The King is said to be escalating plan to get Andrew out of royal lodge after firing the ten-man private security team based at the Windsor property.

A friend of the monarch told the outlet: "It’s been compared to a siege and that is accurate in one respect because Charles will starve Andrew out. Security is just a first step. He will cut all financial support if he has to.

They went on: "It’s Andrew’s choice how this goes. Charles is the king, and if he wants Andrew gone, Andrew will be gone in the end."

A former courtier said: "The whole thing is a mess and arguing about it publicly is not helping the King. Ultimately, Andrew will have to be given something to surrender the lease."