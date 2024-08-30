Winona Ryder recalls getting ‘screamed at’ because of Harvey Weinstein

Winona Ryder remembers bad experience with Harvey Weinstein

Winona Ryder recalled a meeting with Harvey Weinstein, who is in prison right now for sexual assault, and how it had some not-so-good consequences.



“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [Harvey Weinstein], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and I sat on the couch and we had a conversation and I left,” Ryder said, reflecting feeling blacklisted by Miramax in “the late 1990s and early 2000s” due to “various reasons.”

“And [afterwards] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the fuck did you do?’ I was like, ‘What?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?…I guess.”

At the time, Ryder had already worked on a Miramax movie, 1993’s The House of the Spirits, and recounted how Weinstein once pounded on her trailer door during production.

She alleged him of being stubborn and wanted her to star in a film adaptation of the stage play Little Voice.

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God, I just saw that in London,’” Ryder said. “I was like, ‘You have to cast that girl [from the play], Jane Horrocks. She’s fucking amazing.’ And he got very weird and he left.”

“He did not like me,” Ryder added.