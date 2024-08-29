Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah drops major update about his health condition

Bruce Willis daughter shares health update about her father

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah Willis has recently dropped major health update on her father’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Speaking to E! News, Tallulah revealed, “It’s the same, which in this situation is a good thing.”

Reflecting on his current condition, the actor’s daughter said, “Our visits have so much love and I feel that. That overarches anything for me is being able to have that connection.”

Tallulah also explained how she felt “connected” to Bruce during this challenging time.

“I know he knows how much I love him. I know how much he loves me,” remarked the 30-year-old.

Tallulah mentioned, “I know how much he loves all of us. It’s a hard thing for anyone going through this.”

“But it has really created an opportunity for more love for my family,” she noted.

Elaborating on how her family is dealing with his “painful dementia,” the actor’s daughter stated, “There’s so much love in our family. It’s love that is very supportive and very sturdy.”

“There’s not a fragility to the support or conditionality to how we support each other,” she mentioned.

Tallulah added, “We are in a very unique position where we have this platform. All of us do… all of us in our own ways, have a voice… and I think it’s been ingrained… I know for me, especially, ‘how can we use something that’s painful or challenging or a struggle and create awareness about it.’”

For the unversed, Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore.