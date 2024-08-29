King Charles receives heartbreaking news in fresh blow

King Charles is said to be upset after receiving bombshell news as a Caribbean nation has taken big step to remove the late Queen from official documents.



The 75-year-old has received major blow as Trinidad and Tobago's redesign of its coat of arms could see the late Queen removed amid a reported plan to scrap the symbol of colonialism.



The officials have already said they wanted to take away a depiction of three ships used by Christopher Columbus. Many islanders feel the explorer's expeditions to the area paved the way for centuries of European colonial rule and enslavement in the region.

The Government has asked residents of the twin islands whether they support removing statues, signs, and monuments with colonial ties. At a meeting on Wednesday, people of African, European, and Indigenous descent stepped up to the microphone one by one to voice their thoughts.

Eric Lewis, a member of the First Peoples, said: "What the hell is the Queen still doing on top of the coat of arms? Please let us put her to rest."

The Queen is represented on the nation's coat of arms above the shield. A golden helmet facing the front represents Queen Elizabeth II, the colony's ruler at the time of its design.

Trinidad and Tobago was first colonised by the Spanish, who ruled it for nearly 300 years before ceding it to the British.

Britain then governed it for more than 160 years until the islands' independence in 1962. The colonial imprint remains throughout streets and plazas. A statue of Columbus dominates a square of the same name in the capital of Port-of-Spain.