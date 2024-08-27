Taylor Swift receives stern warning as music rival makes big announcement

Taylor Swift likely to experience fall next summer

Taylor Swift may experience a decline in concert attendance following Oasis' reunion tour, which is scheduled for massive gigs next summer.

Oasis officially announced their comeback on Tuesday, August 27, in a statement that read, “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed that they will be jointly performing a total of 14 gigs in summer 2025, including four dates at both Wembley Stadium in London and Heaton Park.

The band will be expanding to Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Dublin over July and August next year.

According to a music expert, the Anti-hero hitmaker will suffer at the hands of Oasis, who are making a return after 15 years.

During an exclusive interview with ITV News, former music journalist and DJ Kevin McManus predicted that the ticket demand will 'absolutely dwarf' Swift's iconic Eras Tour.

He said, “They sold out 250,000 tickets, but it was a ridiculous amount of people who tried to buy tickets, they were that huge.

“But this, because people have been talking about it for the past decade, it’s going to be even bigger.

“I think everybody is going to try and get a ticket.

Drawing comparisons between the fandom of the greatest tours of all times, he quipped, “Taylor Swift was obviously the big deal this summer, I think it’s going to absolutely dwarf that, just because it’s them and there’s that talk.”

Oasis rose to fame after their debut album, Definitely Maybe, dominated the charts almost three decades ago.