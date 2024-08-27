Oasis breaks silence with 2025 comeback tour: 'great wait Is over;

Noel and Liam Gallagher announce Oasis’ reunion with poetic promise.

Oasis is officially back! On Tuesday, August 27, the iconic British rock band — led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher — announced their much-anticipated Oasis Live '25 reunion tour.

The tour will feature multiple stadium dates across the U.K. and Ireland next summer, marking their first shows in the region in 16 years.

The announcement comes nearly 15 years after the Gallagher brothers’ explosive split in 2009, following a heated argument backstage at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Now, the band is ready to make their long-awaited return to the stage.

"The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised," Oasis said in a statement, signaling their triumphant comeback.

"This is it, this is happening," the band declared in an electrifying Instagram post, officially teasing their highly-anticipated return.

The legendary Brit rock band is gearing up for their Oasis Live '25 comeback tour, kicking off with two nights at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 4 and 5.

Next, the Gallagher brothers will return to their Manchester roots for four massive shows at Heaton Park on July 11, 12, 19, and 20, before heading to London’s iconic Wembley Stadium for four more dates on July 25, 26, and August 2 and 3.

The tour will then take them north to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on August 8 and 9, wrapping up with two final performances at Dublin’s Croke Park on August 16 and 17.

As part of the reunion celebration, Oasis will also release a Deluxe 30th Anniversary Edition of their groundbreaking album Definitely Maybe on Friday, August 30, marking three decades since their explosive debut on August 29, 1994.

The band is set to make history once again with their thrilling return to the stage and a re-release of the album that started it all.